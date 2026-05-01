Preakness finds a temporary home at Laurel Park, putting Anne Arundel County in the spotlight

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — For the first time in Preakness history, the race is being held in Anne Arundel County at Laurel Park, giving the county an opportunity to showcase its local businesses, organizations, and community.

Amy Gowan, president and CEO of the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation, said the event brings significant attention to the region.

"We're really excited about the national attention that that will bring into our community and to be able to really convert that and translate that into local and economic impact."

The Preakness has a new home — and Anne Arundel County is ready! Preakness comes to Anne Arundel County for the first time

The days leading up to the main event include a Preakness Festival and several smaller events, including a Preakness Party at Homestead Gardens.

Amy Berry, president and CEO of the Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce, said the goal is to bring the community together ahead of the big race.

"We just wanted to have a great opportunity for people to come together celebrate pre-preakness, wear their Preakness best their fascinators or not if they don't want to but just come out and really bring the community together."

Maryland Therapeutic Riding, a nonprofit that uses horse therapy to improve the lives of children and adults with diverse challenges, is among the organizations taking part. Executive Director Kelly Rodgers said the Preakness Party is the perfect opportunity for exposure.

"We are always looking to spread the word about our organization and the good work that we are doing in our community and any chance to partner and connect with our community members is a great win for us."

A number of local businesses are also selling themed items, including Black Eyed Susan cookies from Sweet Hearts Patisserie and themed hot sauces from The Big Cheese in Annapolis.

Beyond businesses and nonprofits, the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management is also using the moment to demonstrate the county's ability to manage large-scale events. Director Preeti Emrick said coordination across multiple agencies is key.

"Special events takes a lot of coordination among partners, not only public safety, but health and human services and even business and tourism. So especially for Preakness, we wanna make sure they're all engaged. And that we're working off the same information."

Gowan said the entire county is embracing the opportunity to host the nationally recognized race while Pimlico is being renovated for future races.

"I mean this is really a Maryland tradition that has been around for many, many years, and it's really like a statewide celebration of culture and community and the connections to those."

Preakness 2026 Events



May 2, 12:00-5:00PM: Macy’s Preakness Style Circuit at The Annapolis Mall

at The Annapolis Mall May 5, 8:00AM: Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce Preakness 151: The State of the Military at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Hanover

at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Hanover May 14, 5:00PM: Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce Preakness Party at Homestead Gardens in Davidsonville

in Davidsonville May 15-17: Preakness Party including food and drink specials, watch parties, and giveaways at Elephant in the Room in Millersville

including food and drink specials, watch parties, and giveaways at Elephant in the Room in Millersville May 16: Preakness Themed Rides at Tribe Cycle in Annapolis*

May 16: The Greene Turtle (Edgewater, Gambrills & Hanover): Preakness Watch Party*

Preakness 2026 Activities & Promotions



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