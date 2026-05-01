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Preakness finds a temporary home at Laurel Park, putting Anne Arundel County in the spotlight

For the first time in Preakness history, the race is being held in Anne Arundel County, bringing a series of community events and economic opportunities to the region.
Preakness
Will Newton/AP
Horses compete in an undercard race ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
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ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — For the first time in Preakness history, the race is being held in Anne Arundel County at Laurel Park, giving the county an opportunity to showcase its local businesses, organizations, and community.

Amy Gowan, president and CEO of the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation, said the event brings significant attention to the region.

"We're really excited about the national attention that that will bring into our community and to be able to really convert that and translate that into local and economic impact."

 

The Preakness has a new home — and Anne Arundel County is ready!

Preakness comes to Anne Arundel County for the first time

 

The days leading up to the main event include a Preakness Festival and several smaller events, including a Preakness Party at Homestead Gardens.

Amy Berry, president and CEO of the Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce, said the goal is to bring the community together ahead of the big race.

"We just wanted to have a great opportunity for people to come together celebrate pre-preakness, wear their Preakness best their fascinators or not if they don't want to but just come out and really bring the community together."

Maryland Therapeutic Riding, a nonprofit that uses horse therapy to improve the lives of children and adults with diverse challenges, is among the organizations taking part. Executive Director Kelly Rodgers said the Preakness Party is the perfect opportunity for exposure.

"We are always looking to spread the word about our organization and the good work that we are doing in our community and any chance to partner and connect with our community members is a great win for us."

A number of local businesses are also selling themed items, including Black Eyed Susan cookies from Sweet Hearts Patisserie and themed hot sauces from The Big Cheese in Annapolis.

Beyond businesses and nonprofits, the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management is also using the moment to demonstrate the county's ability to manage large-scale events. Director Preeti Emrick said coordination across multiple agencies is key.

"Special events takes a lot of coordination among partners, not only public safety, but health and human services and even business and tourism. So especially for Preakness, we wanna make sure they're all engaged. And that we're working off the same information."

Gowan said the entire county is embracing the opportunity to host the nationally recognized race while Pimlico is being renovated for future races.

"I mean this is really a Maryland tradition that has been around for many, many years, and it's really like a statewide celebration of culture and community and the connections to those."

Preakness 2026 Events 

Preakness 2026 Activities & Promotions

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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