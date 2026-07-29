Pimlico Race Course transformation on track for 2027 Preakness, but clubhouse won't be ready

BALTIMORE, Md. — About a year after the Pimlico Race Course was demolished, a community meeting offered a clearer picture of what the $400 million transformation will look like and what you'll see at the 2027 Preakness.

2027 Preakness is on track at Pimlico but will look different amid construction 2027 Preakness is on track at Pimlico but will look different amid construction

Those leading the transformation say they are making progress.

"Our ability to really do something special and the success of racing and this facility has increased," Tom Sadowski of the Maryland Economic Development Corporation said.

Project leaders say they are on pace to complete most of the heavy lifting by the 2027 Preakness, but not all of it. The clubhouse will not be finished, according to the Maryland Stadium Authority.

Maryland Stadium Authority

"We will be mostly on the infield. This is going to be a very unique Preakness, with all of the construction going on; I think it's something to embrace; it'll be the construction Preakness," said Bill Knauf, President of the Maryland Jockey Club.

They're looking at a capacity of about 20,000 spectators for the 2027 race.

"Not having a building and not really having the front stretch, but that's a soft estimate; we'll see how that develops."

The reason for the delay is that they're using one budget to tackle two projects (Pimilico and Laurel), so it's taken more time to figure out the needs, allocate funding and design. When it's all said and done, it will have several restaurants, bars, and a historic exhibition about the history of the course.

Project leaders are still working to decide what will go in the parcels outside of the racetrack. At Tuesday's meeting, neighbors stressed the importance of getting those decisions right.

"We are seen around the world on the third Saturday in May; we need a stupendous new entrance," one speaker said.

Taylor Epps Leaders update the public on progress at Pimlico

Yolanda Jiggetts, CEO of Park Heights Renaissance, said the project has been built in partnership with community members.

"They want to see economic growth, they want to see local hiring and minority participation, they also want it to be a facility that feels friendly and open, that the community feels they are involved."

Leaders say they're on track to meet their local and minority hiring goals.

State Delegate Malcolm Ruff of District 41 said the project must deliver for the neighborhood.

"If Pimlico doesn't work for Park Heights, then it's not going to work," said Ruff. "Making sure we address vacant and blighted housing, making sure we address how we enhance public safety, and improving the overall quality of life for Park Heights natives."

Neighbors said living near the construction has been loud and dusty, but said their biggest priority is staying involved in the process. They would like at least one more community meeting before the Preakness, but no date has been set yet.

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