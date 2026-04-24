New biopic explores the life, childhood trauma and the resilience of Baltimore rapper Tashera Savage

BALTIMORE — A new movie about the life of Baltimore rapper Tashera "T" Savage finished filming in Baltimore City this week. Creators of the biopic say the movie touches on mental health, the importance of parenting and how Savage was able to learn from challenges in her childhood to become the woman she is today.

"Thru the Eyes of a Hustler's Daughter" is about the life of Savage, the daughter of former queenpin Shontel Greene. The movie explores Savage's life growing up with both of her parents being drug dealers.

"All of it's a true story," Savage said.

A new biopic about Baltimore rapper Tashera Savage explores her childhood trauma, mental health and growing up with parents who were drug dealers Biopic explores the life of Baltimore rapper Tashera Savage

The film depicts crucial events in Savage's life, including the moment she witnessed her father's murder.

"Losing my dad especially the way that I lost my dad was one of the most painful things I ever went through in my life and I really hope people see that, how much you need your father," Savage said.

Despite the movie showing the violence, addiction, and loss Savage witnessed, she says the purpose is not to just show the street life in Baltimore.

"People they’re going to take it and automatically think this is a hood movie but it's not, it's really just about how street life messed up my mental health," Savage said.

The movie was shot in many places throughout Baltimore, including Savage's childhood neighborhood and the Brockbridge Correctional Facility, where her father spent 15 years of his life.

"And it’s really hard to watch like even being on set was pretty hard," Savage said.

"It does highlight my bad but I also hope that they see like the triumph in the story like overcoming," Savage said.

Savage, who serves as an executive producer on the film, says working on this movie made her realize her parents, who were teenagers when they started selling drugs, weren't able to learn how to be parents. After losing her dad, Savage says her relationship with her mom grew stronger, making her realize the importance of being present in her own daughter's life.

"I hope we all realize like how important being a part and being an active part of our kids' lives like how important it is, how much it really matters," Savage said.

Since the film just wrapped, Savage says there isn't a release date just yet, but she is hoping the film will debut by the end of the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.