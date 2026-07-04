Naked man removed from former Columbus statue pedestal in the Inner Habor

BALTIMORE — People walking along President Street got an eyeful this morning. A naked man was spotted standing on the pedestal of the former Christopher Columbus statue in the Inner Harbor.

Police say he was a 26-year-old man suffering from a mental crisis and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. No word on if he will face any charges.

Six years ago, protesters pulled down the statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the Inner Harbor. The statue was later pulled from the water.

The restored statue now sits on the White House grounds outside of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

A memorial to Italian immigrant families will take the place of the Columbus statue.

Earlier in the week, the Little Italy Neighborhood Association announced more than $200,000 had been raised for the statue and it is expected to be done some time next year.