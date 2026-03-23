Columbus statue once tossed into Baltimore's Inner Harbor resurfaces near White House

WASHINGTON — Nearly six years after being tossed into Baltimore's Inner Harbor by a group of unruly protesters, a historic Christopher Columbus statue has found its new home in Washington D.C.

The restored statue now sits on the White House grounds outside of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Back in April of 2022 WMAR-2 News reported on efforts to restore the statue which was broken into a dozen or so unsalvageable pieces.

RELATED: Columbus statue that was thrown into Harbor is rebuilt

Footage of the original toppled statue being retrieved from the Harbor Christopher Columbus statue being retrieved from Baltimore's harbor

The repaired version standing today at 13-feet tall was reconstructed by sculptors Will and Tilghman Hemsley using original marble fragments retrieved from the harbor.

In total to recover and remake the statue the cost was nearly $90,000.

Maryland Delegate Nino Mangione (R-District 42A), who played a prominent role in those efforts celebrated the statue's renaissance.

“This world is full of haters and screamers who want to silence our voices, our values, and our votes. They want to erase our history. The placement of this statue sends a strong message to those individuals—you will not prevail in America," said Mangione. “It is a thrill and an honor to see his likeness in Washington, D.C., where millions can see it and reflect on his contributions to the United States of America.”