BALTIMORE — A record store and music venue can now plan for more sold-out shows after community members stepped up in their time of need.

Wax Atlas, located on Harford Road, operates as a used record store by day. By night, the space transforms into a concert venue for new groups and young bands.

"Baltimore is just really filled with talent right now, it's just not as filled with places for people to perform as it could be," owner Andrew Phillips said.

'My mind was blown': Community raises over $11,000 to keep the lights on at Baltimore business Community raises over $11,000 to keep the lights on at Baltimore business

Phillips said that is why Wax Atlas is here. All the money made from selling records goes into music and arts programming. In under three years, the venue has hosted more than 300 events.

The shows require a lot of electricity, and Phillips said his latest BGE bill included an extra $1,450 fee.

"You know it doubles or more the store usage, which is fine, amps take electricity, we're happy to pay it, but all these extra fees," Phillips said.

The venue also faces the cost of replacing a sign out front that was damaged in a recent storm, along with needed stage repairs.

Last week, the business put out a call for help to the community after receiving a notice that electricity would be shut off by April 2.

"My mind was blown when I checked it. 24 hours later, I checked, and we were over halfway to our goal," Phillips said.

As of April 3, their GoFundMe has raised more than $11,000 and counting.

Insignia The band Insignia performing at Wax Atlas

"I see this as kind of a validation from the community, the community going, no, no, we want this," Phillips said. "It's not about money, it's about bringing people together, it's about the art, it's about encouraging and building this new community of young musicians.

They're still accepting donations and looking for volunteers to support more sold-out shows at the venue.

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