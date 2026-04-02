Mayor Scott launches Community Action Lab to drive neighborhood revitalization and public safety in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — One day after Mayor Scott broke down crime numbers dropping in Baltimore at the State of the City, he launched the Community Action Lab.

At its core, it's a 12-week, paid, in-person leadership course designed for

Engaged residents

Small business owners

Aspiring community leaders

Community partners located in the Baltimore Police Department’s Northern District

“Baltimore’s historic public safety progress—with homicides and nonfatal shootings falling nearly 60% over the last five years—is the direct result of our entire city coming together to invest in community-led, data-backed solutions,” said Mayor Scott.

All those who participate in this initiative will get hands-on experience with community leadership, environmental design, neighborhood improvement, public safety, violence prevention, project planning, and data-informed problem solving.

“Public safety is strongest when it is built on real partnership with the community,” said Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

“Our members continue to build upon the momentum in reducing crime while strengthening relationships in the communities we serve."

Participants will also have the opportunity to design and implement grant-funded neighborhood improvement projects in their communities. Sessions will take place from May 18, 2026, through August 7, 2026.

Residents in the Northern District interested in participating in the Community Action Lab should apply online [links-2.govdelivery.com]. Applications are currently open until May 3, 2026, at 11:59 pm.

