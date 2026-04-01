Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott outlines crime drop and new investments in State of the City address

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott outlined plans for better roads, financial assistance, crime reduction, youth investments, and more during his State of the City address at Baltimore Center Stage.

WATCH: Mayor Scott highlights crime drop and new programs in city address Mayor Scott highlights crime drop and new programs in city address

Scott highlighted the city's renaissance and introduced a new map for residents to track neighborhood progress.

He highlighted the work to reduce the number of vacant properties and to reduce crime, noting the significant drop in violence.

"These smart-on-crime solutions have reduced homicides and nonfatal shootings in Baltimore by 60% in the last five years," Scott said. "After years and years of 300-plus homicides, there were 133 in 2025 — the lowest number in 50 years."

He also outlined more than a dozen new programs. Including wiping out debt for legacy homeowners over 65 (click here to apply by April 15) and providing up to $1,500 in relief for energy bills for eligible families.

Infrastructure improvements are also a priority, with plans to fill 25,000 potholes in 90 days, starting in April.

Before the address, WMAR 2 news went to Baltimore's Waverly neighborhood to hear people's thoughts on the city's current state and future needs.

"Future of Baltimore, I'd like to see more clinical-based things centered around substance abuse and mental health," Archie Lee said.

Scott announced a new public information campaign called Uplift Baltimore, rolling out later this month, addressing that concern.

"Together, we are working toward a new, significant goal: To cut the number of overdose deaths in Baltimore by 50% by 2040," Scott said.

Waverly resident Juan Pachino highlighted the importance of supporting the next generation.

“We need to put more investments into the children because they're the future,” Pachino said.

The mayor's budget includes the first $20 million for a new sports facility and funding to offer up to 6,600 Youthworks positions.

"Projects like this one send a clear message to our young people: They are worth investing in," Scott said. “And the future of Charm’s City—your city, my city, our city—is one we’re building together."

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