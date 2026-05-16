BALTIMORE, Md. — From Jurassic Park to adventures in space, the Inner Harbor attraction is hosting a sci-fi-themed event Saturday featuring hands-on activities inspired by classic science fiction films and franchises.

"It's a whole family-friendly event," Alex Dramis, marketing assistant at the Maryland Science Center, said. "Some of the classics, Star Wars, the Star Trek ones that families know and love. And there are just kind of generic sci-fi activities based off of aliens, creatures and space."

You can also do hands-on live experiments during the event, including one that challenges visitors to think like they're stranded in space.

Maryland Science Center celebrates sci-fi with family-friendly event Maryland Science Center celebrates sci-fi with family-friendly event

"If you're on the moon and your oxygen tank breaks, how do you quickly make more oxygen? You can harvest it from the water you have," Sam Blau, senior program developer and presenter at the Maryland Science Center, said.

Kristi Harper WMAR 2 News's Taylor Epps enjoying an experiment

The event is also a preview of what's ahead this summer for the science center, which is marking a major milestone.

"It's gonna be awesome, we also have our big 50th anniversary coming up on Saturday, June 13, we're rolling back admission prices to what they were in 1976," Dramis said.

Whether it's a blast from the past or lightyears into the future, Dramis says there's always something to enjoy at the Marlyand Science Center.

"That's my favorite experience, just watching the kids and their parents watching the activities, seeing the kids really shocked when something cool happens, or something explodes, it's really fun," Dramis said.

Sci-Fi Day runs from noon to 4 p.m. and is included with the cost of admission.

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