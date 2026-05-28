Maryland School for the Blind students learn filmmaking, find their voice through new program

BALTIMORE — Students at the Maryland School for the Blind are learning to tell stories through a brand new film and photography program — and they are already setting their sights on film festivals.

"By filming I want to expose my disability out into the world so other people can understand it," one student said.

The program is led by filmmaker and instructor Charles Cohen, who says the medium makes sense for students who are already deeply engaged with visual platforms.

The Maryland School for the Blind has a new film program — and students are already eyeing the film festival circuit: Maryland School for the Blind launches film and photography program

"It makes sense. Like, you know, film and visual is still like how we all converse, right? Instagram...everything is so visual visual," Cohen said.

Like many students today, those at MSB are social media focused. Keith, a rising senior at MSB, is no exception.

"I gotta get caught up on my updates and stuff. I have two. Instagram and Tik Tok. You get to make reels, you get to post things. You also get to go live," Keith said.

Keith is also captain of the MSB cheer team. With that dance background, he plans to attend college next year for fine arts.

"That's what I want to do is grow up to be a famous dancer and actor," Keith said.

When teachers introduced him to the filmmaking class, Keith recognized it as a skill that would serve him well.

"Mister Charles showed me the buttons on the camera. It was pretty cool learning it and once he showed me I just got the hang of it," Keith said.

After brainstorming story ideas, the students settled on making a film about pizza — working through the who, what, when, where, and why of the story. Finding a willing subject proved to be a challenge at first.

"They don't have time for you to walk in there and gawk at them," Cohen said.

The group visited several locations before finding Robert Henry, owner of Dangerously Delicious Pies in Hampden, who turned out to be the perfect fit.

"I think they are really interested in people who achieve things," Henry said.

Keith was equally enthusiastic about their subject.

"He's very hilarious. Like I love his sense of humor. And he's a very, he's a very good rock and roll player to," Keith said.

From there, the story came together, giving students the chance to practice drawing out personal experiences on camera through their questions.

"Every one of them had questions. That was wild. They got him to talk about his favorite pies, what was the hardest pies. And he had good stories," Cohen said.

The group is now hoping to submit their film to festivals. Cohen reflected on what made the day memorable.

"I think everyone laughed that day," Cohen said.

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