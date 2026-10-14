Columbia's Black Flag Brewing Company faces closure as sale stalls

COLUMBIA, Md. — Black Flag Brewing Company is a self-proclaimed "nerd bar," according to owner and founder Brian Gaylor.

But it didn't start that way. It began about a decade ago as a blank slate. Loyal customers filled in the blanks, donating knick-knacks and trinkets of all kinds that line the shelves and fill the walls.

But now, it's facing an uncertain future as its founder steps back and a deal to sell the business has stalled.

"I just didn't want to leave people hanging after 10 years," Gaylor said.

Gaylor, a Howard County native, founded the brewery while searching for something outside his 9-to-5 routine. The business off of Snowden Parkway became a go-to spot for many, known for its nods to famous movie scenes reimagined as classic art and board games galore. Nearly everything inside came from regular customers leaving their mark on the business and creating a community.

But as Gaylor began building a family of his own, he found there was not enough time to dedicate to both. He made the decision to step back from the business earlier this year.

"If I'm coming up short somewhere, it's going to be the brewery, and that's not fair to the brewery. So I think it's time to pass it off to people who have the passion and the time and the brain cells," he said.

The business has a buyer and a contract, but funding is only at 20%. With the lease ending November 30, Gaylor broke what he called the "worst kept secret in Columbia" online, not as a goodbye, but in an effort to keep the decade-long venture alive.

Interest in keeping the place open has since piqued, Gaylor says, with smaller investors looking to come on board or a different buyer entirely eyeing the business. He says any offer that keeps staff employed will be prioritized and remains hopeful the efforts will keep the lights on and preserve the charm for many years to come.

"There's all sorts of ups and downs in this industry and kind of seeing people, you know, sad about the potential closure or reaching out to help. It's a good feeling," Gaylor said.

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