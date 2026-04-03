Attorneys: Man hospitalized after ICE agents 'violently' rear-end car during arrest in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man was seriously injured after ICE agents arrested him in Highlandtown. Attorneys say agents "violently rear-ended" his vehicle.

It happened on Haven Street during the morning rush Thursday morning.

Ever Alvarenga Rios, who is currently in ICE custody, remains hospitalized at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical System with significant injuries to his head, chest, back and hands.

"I think this is probably the most egregious case that I've seen in terms of causing physical bodily injury to the person involved," attorney Adam Crandell said."It's disturbing, to say the least, that this is how ICE appears to be choosing to interact."

Man hospitalized following car crash involving ICE agents Man injured after car accident with ICE agents in Baltimore

Rios, who is originally from Honduras, has been in the country for 12 years and has sought to seek permanent citizenship status through legal processes. Crandell has represented him for the last seven to eight years.

Attorneys have been unable to see the 32-year-old since his hospitalization and claim they've been given a different reason why every time.

“Initially, we were told that it was a a medical issue that he needed to be stabilized before he could accept visitors or any type of legal visit. Then the story changed and we were told today that there was an issue with the paperwork,"Crandell explained. "Even more recently, I was told that so long as he remains hospitalized, ICE will not allow us access to him."

Crandell says they've had the paperwork ready and signed.

He says, they're going to continue to try and make contact, as they try keep him from being detained and removed from the state.

WMAR-2 News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment, but not have heard back.