Man convicted in attempted rape of Johns Hopkins University student

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man was found guilty of attempted rape Friday in connection with an attack on a Johns Hopkins University student back in October 2025.

A spokesperson with the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said Raymond Lunn, 32, was convicted of attempted second-degree rape.

Lunn was arrested by Baltimore County Police on October 21 in the 8100 block of Harford Road in connection with the assault, which occurred on October 18 in the 3100 block of Wyman Park Drive.

According to charging documents, the victim, a 19-year-old woman, reported to a security guard that she was assaulted on campus.

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She told the guard that as she was walking through the quads, she was approached by an unknown man, later identified as Lunn.

The victim said he had asked her for directions on how to exit the campus quad, and once she gave them to him, he walked away.

Moments later, while she was walking near Clark Hall, Lunn attacked her from behind, wrapping her in a "bear hug."

Charging documents say Lunn pinned her to the ground behind a bench on the quad and began removing her clothes, but stopped when he heard other people coming and fled the scene.

Lunn was caught on surveillance footage following the victim around campus, often ducking behind bushes.

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Police say Lunn is a repeat violent offender who has served multiple prison sentences and has an extensive criminal history.

His prior convictions include attempted rape, armed robbery, kidnapping, assault, and other charges.

Lunn is also a registered sex offender, according to police.

State's Attorney Ivan Bates released the following statement following Friday's verdict:

“The conviction of Raymond Lunn for the Attempted Second-Degree Rape of a Johns Hopkins University student is a testament to the extraordinary courage and resilience of this survivor.

“Coming forward after experiencing such a traumatic attack is far from easy. Testifying in open court and confronting your attacker requires immense strength. Because this survivor chose to stand up, speak out, and trust the justice system, a dangerous offender has been held accountable. Her bravery not only secured this conviction but has undoubtedly made her campus and our city safer.

“I want to commend Assistant State’s Attorney Keera Gilbert for her exceptional work prosecuting this case. I hope this verdict sends a clear message that those who commit these crimes will be held accountable and that survivors will always be heard.”