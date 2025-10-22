Man arrested in connection to attempted rape at Johns Hopkins University

BALTIMORE — A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted rape of a student on the campus of Johns Hopkins University.

On Tuesday, Raymond Willis Lunn, 31, was arrested by Baltimore County Police in the 8100 block of Harford Road.

He was then taken to Central Bookings, where he was charged.

This stems from an incident Saturday night in the 3100 block of Wyman Park Drive, on the Decker Quad of the Homewood campus.

An unidentified man, later identified as Lunn, approached a student, asking for directions

Following the encounter, as the student began walking away, police say the man threw the woman to the ground and attempted to remove her clothes.

People in the area scared the man off preventing further harm.