Charging docs reveal new info on attempted rape at Johns Hopkins University

BALTIMORE — We're learning new details about the man who allegedly attempted to rape a student at Johns Hopkins University.

On Saturday, a student spoke with a security guard about being assaulted on campus.

Charging documents say the student was walking through the quads when she was approached by an unknown man, later identified as Raymond Willis Lunn, 31.

The student said Lunn had a horrible body odor and asked her for directions on how to exit the campus quad.

When she told him, he walked away.

Charging documents say she was walking near Clark Hall when the same man attacked her from behind, wrapping her in a "bear hug."

Lunn allegedly pinned her to the ground behind a quad bench and began removing her clothes. He only stopped when he heard other people coming and ran away.

Surveillance footage shows Lunn following the student around campus, and often ducking behind bushes.

Two days later, police received a tip identifying the man as Raymond Chambers, not Lunn. The tip also said the man is likely homeless.

Police determined Chambers is now Lunn after he changed his name in 2013.

Police say Lunn is a repeat violent offender who has served multiple prison sentences and has an extensive criminal history.

RELATED: Repeat violent offender arrested in connection to attempted rape at Johns Hopkins University

His prior convictions include attempted rape, armed robbery, kidnapping, assault and more.

He's also a registered sex offender, police say.