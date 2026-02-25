Man accused of shooting at Maryland trooper during traffic stop arrested after manhunt

BALTIMORE — Police say they've arrested a man wanted for shooting at a Maryland State trooper during a Tuesday morning traffic stop.

It took less than 12 hours for officers to identify and locate 22-year-old Maurquise Emillo James, of Baltimore.

James was pulled over around 3:30am at Belle and Milford Avenues for speeding and driving without tags and lights.

As the trooper approached, James allegedly cracked open his car door and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Luckily, the trooper was not struck. He was hospitalized and later released for minor injuries.

James was eventually apprehended around 3pm Tuesday in Montgomery County.

Investigators carried out a pair of search warrants at two homes linked to James leading to the recovery of a 2009 Infiniti G37 involved in the incident.

Anyone with more information can call detectives at 410-653-4200.