Man accused of pulling a gun on the family of Cockeysville crash survivor

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police have arrested a man in connection with a first-degree assault.

Imtiaz Sami, 39, has been charged after allegedly pulling a gun on the family of the Cockeysville crash survivor.

Just before 6:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Burlwood Road for reports of a fight.

Charging documents say the victim was outside playing with his kids when he kept hearing a loud noise from a car that was circling the block.

The driver of the car, later identified as Sami, stopped in front of the victim's home and began talking to his wife.

Sami stated, "I just want you to know, the kid living on the corner, he's a piece of s***. He's a drunk and gets other kids to speed. It's a shame he got to survive this."

He then ran over to another neighbor's house and started shouting and cursing at them.

According to charging documents, Sami allegedly ran back to his car, grabbed a gun and started pointing it at neighbors. He eventually sped off and left the development.

It appears this was related to a fatal car crash that killed two teens and left another requiring a prosthetic arm.

A little while later, one of the victims told police she received a Facebook message from a "Sam Sami" account.

In the message, he made threatening comments about the crash.

RELATED: Calvert Hall student involved in deadly Cockeysville crash loses arm, is learning how to walk again

18-year-old Ryan Duvall died in the crash and 16-year-old Andrew Sober died days later.

MORE: Second teen dies after Cockeysville crash

The victim also told police Sami is the father of her children's classmates.

Police executed a search warrant at Sami's home and recovered numerous guns and ammunition.