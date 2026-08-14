Locally-made wound spray sees surge in sales after video on the product went viral last year

BALTIMORE — It's been quite a year for Wayne Grube.

The founder and CEO of BC3 Technologies in Baltimore said since WMAR-2 News first did a story about his company's SEAL hemostatic wound spray in May of 2025, sales of the product have surged.

"We're looking at a growth of about 500% since we last spoke," Grube said. "Our staff is up. It was 5 in 2023. Now we have about 15 and we're looking to establish about 20 more positions over the next 18 to 24 months."

Grube said the spray can stop a bleed in seconds, creating a Jello-like consistency over the wound and giving a person more time to seek further medical treatment.

The video of the story quickly went viral last year, racking up tens of thousands of likes and shares. When BC3 first rolled out the spray, Grube said the focus was getting it into the hands of public safety officials like police, firefighters and military members.

"After our story went viral last year, it really proved to us that there is a commercial market for general consumers. So then we stood that up and that has proven to work very well for us."

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They are now targeting schools, sports teams, industrial facilities, travelers and the senior population. Anywhere an accident can happen, Grube wants their product nearby.

"This is exactly what I had envisioned when we first decided to start this company. I just wanted us to do something that would be impactful and it's proven to be impactful," said Grube.

He said they are working on new products and also have a first aid kid people can build, with other tools for an emergency like tourniquets and pressure wraps.