SEAL hemostatic wound spray, made in Baltimore, the first of its kind on the market

BALTIMORE — With the push of a button, a yellow spray quickly shoots out of a small can and onto the skin of Wayne Grube, creating a thick coating on his bare arm.

If his arm had been bleeding, he says the SEAL hemostatic wound spray would have stopped it in less than five seconds.

Grube is the CEO of BC3 Technologies, based in Baltimore. He worked with two chemical engineers out of Germany to develop the spray, which he says is the first of its kind on the market.

"That will do anything from a mild cut and laceration, all the way up to an arterial bleed if you have access to it," he said.

When the spray comes in contact with blood, it quickly sets up over the wound. Grube described it as a Jello-like consistency. The spray buys time for first responders to get the victim further medical treatment.

There are two sizes of cans. One is 2.5 ounces and is meant for professionals like EMTs, police and firefighters. Grube said its enough spray to treat multiple injuries.

The other can is 1.5 ounces and is meant for schools, workplaces or households.

"You’re cutting a bagel and you slip through and slice your hand open. You would use [SEAL] to stop the bleeding there and then go to the ER to get stitches," he said.

Baltimore City Fire started a pilot program using SEAL in April of this year. The Maryland Institute of Emergency Medical Services Systems approved the use of SEAL and other hemostatic sprays for EMS clinicians in the state.

And the spray is being used on the front lines of the war in Ukraine.

"It has saved countless lives and is making a difference for those warriors who would not otherwise survive," said Bonnie Carroll, the CEO of Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, or TAPS. They help coordinate shipments of the spray to the soldiers in Ukraine. She said often times injured troops there can't get medical help for hours or days.

"To have this tool, this resource to be able to save lives to do the training to bring hope to the front lines is a game changer," Carroll said.

Grube acknowledges that the success of SEAL is based on the tragedy of others. With each story of survival, he's humbled by the impact it's making.

"It’s incredibly meaningful and fulfilling for me and our whole team."

BC3 Technologies also has a wound spray for pets and is working on developing other first-aid products like bandages.