Inspector convicted of issuing fake lead paint certificates owes the Maryland millions

BALTIMORE — An inspector criminally convicted of falsifying residential lead paint certifications now owes Maryland's Environment Department millions of dollars in penalties.

Last October Rodney Bryan Barkley, the owner of Green Environmental, LLC, was found guilty of issuing approximately 1,400 fraudulent lead-free certificates.

A court found Barkley changed dates, addresses, and lead content values on official lab reports to generate these fake certificates.

As result, the State was forced to invalidate the certificates.

Some children, living in homes for which Barkley certified, later showed elevated blood lead levels.

Following his conviction, a judge also found Barkley and his company civilly liable.

Barkley and Green Environmental are now ordered to pay a combined $8.7 million judgment.

He's also permanently barred from future work in the lead inspection industry.