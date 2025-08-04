Maryland revokes 1,400 lead paint certificates after inspector criminally charged

BALTIMORE — An inspector's alleged violation of Maryland environmental laws have resulted in the revocation of 1,400 lead inspection certificates.

The affected properties must now undergo re-inspection.

Maryland's Department of the Environment says it notified impacted owners and tenants by mail.

So far three children at the affected locations have tested positive for elevated lead levels.

Rodney Bryan Barkley, the owner of Green Environmental, LLC, is accused of improperly using a lead detection devices with radioactive materials.

The Maryland Attorney General's Environmental and Natural Resources Crimes Unit have filed criminal charges against Barkley for allegedly submitting falsified lead paint certificates.

Court records show he faces 31 total counts, 30 of which are misdemeanors.

Barkley has a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 8.

"Most inspectors do their jobs well and are vital to preventing childhood lead poisoning, but those who fail to follow the law endanger the heath and well-being of unsuspecting and vulnerable people," said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. "Parents of children residing at these properties should contact their child’s pediatrician or primary care physician to get tested."

Lead is known to cause children permanent brain damage leaving them with learning and behavioral issues.

In Maryland, rental homes built before 1978 are assumed to contain lead paint and must pass safety inspections.

Below is a list of properties with invalidated lead inspection certificates.



