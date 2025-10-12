Maryland inspector pleads guilty to falsifying lead paint certificates

BALTIMORE — A Maryland inspector has pleaded guilty to falsifying lead paint certificates.

Rodney Bryan Barkley, the owner of Green Environmental, LLC, was found to be using a radiation machine without proper licensing.

In doing so, Barkley issued multiple lead-free certificates based on fraudulent laboratory results.

Prosecutors say Barkley changed dates, addresses, and lead content values on official lab reports to generate these fake certificates.

As result, the Maryland Department of Environment had to invalidate 1,400 certificates issued by Barkley.

Some children, living in homes for which Barkley certified, later showed elevated lead blood levels.

In Maryland, homes built before 1978 are assumed to contain lead paint and must pass safety inspections.

Barkley now faces up to nine years in prison and $225,000 in fines.

