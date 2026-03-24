BALTIMORE — The Inner Harbor was quiet and calm Monday night, but it was a different and chaotic scene this weekend as gunshots rang out and kids scattered.

WATCH: Inner Harbor teen meetup ends in gunfire Inner Harbor teen meetup ends in gunfire

A video posted on TikTok shows a large group of kids surrounding a fight, then gunshots rang out, and kids ran.

Baltimore Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. by the Science Center.

Authorities told WMAR-2 News that as the officers responded to the location, they found a group of people running away.

Officers were able to locate shell casings.

Preliminary investigation revealed that there was a dispute between two groups when an unknown man pulled a weapon and began shooting.

Thankfully no one was injured.

The shooting comes at a time when Baltimore City is trying to revamp the Inner Harbor and the downtown area.

Teen meet-ups gone wrong have been an unfortunate trend in our area, with one in White Marsh earlier this month ending with several teens arrested.

Neighbor Annette Karanja said the key is having activities for kids to do.

"If we had more support for young people, more youth activities, more open spaces that they can congregate and be constructive with their time," Karanja said.

That's what Baltimore nonprofit B360 aims to do through using dirt biking to keep youth out of trouble.

On Monday, the nonprofit received a one million dollar federal grant, with founder Brittany Young explaining how that will help their mission.

"We also always have young people, old people from the juvenile services, from the state's attorney's office, and from whoever would need to be redirected into our services, and these funds will help make sure again that they can come to us instead of going to jail," Young said.

The Inner Harbor shooting is under investigation.