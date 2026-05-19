Heritage Smokehouse in North Baltimore is closing in August

BALTIMORE — Heritage Smokehouse, a North Baltimore barbecue joint, announced on social media that it plans to close for good in August.

The restaurant has been open since 2021 and is run by the husband-and-wife team George and Jenny Marsh.

The couple said in a social media post that they decided not to renew their lease and will close the shop in August.

They told customers they wanted to "go out with a bang" and are encouraging people to come check them out before they close up. This doesn't mean the end of their time in the food industry; they said they are currently looking for new locations and partnerships.

Business was slow back in August 2024, and a social media post encouraged patrons to"make the coming weeks count" amid a slow summer. They offered a pared-down menu and worked double shifts, and the restaurant stayed afloat.

Last summer, the restaurant was included on Only in Your State's list of 50 Best Barbecue Spots across the U.S.

The site said the restaurant "balances tradition and technique, serving brisket, pulled pork, and ribs with a focus on quality and flavor."

5800 York Road, where the restaurant is located, was briefly up for auction through Alex Cooper, but the listing currently says it's postponed.