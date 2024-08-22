Local smokehouse looking to 'make the coming weeks count' amid slow summer

BALTIMORE — A local smokehouse is looking to make the coming weeks count to continue their effort in feeding the community.

Heritage Smokehouse on York Road has unfortunately been a victim of a slow summer and is currently in a predicament.

"We need to fill this restaurant every night, plus pick up as much drop off or pick up catering as possible," the owners said in a statement on Facebook.

The owners are currently working doubles all week due to a staff turnaround.

With that, Heritage is running a trimmed-down version of its menu for you to enjoy.

From wings to ham hocks to fried catfish, they have all of your favorites to keep you wanting more.

"We are so appreciative of all of our loyal friends and followers, and thank you for your continued support and patronage. We hope to see you lunch or dinner this week and hopefully many more to come," said the owners.

The smokehouse is located at 5800 York Road.

