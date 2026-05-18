Groundbreaking held for Residences at Belvedere Place, bringing 74 affordable apartments to Park Heights

Today elected officials from Maryland were in Park Heights for the groundbreaking of a project bringing new affordable apartment homes to northwest Baltimore.

Groundbreaking held for affordable housing in Park Heights Groundbreaking held for affordable housing in Park Heights

The development called Residences at Belvedere Place is a long-awaited project eight years in the making.

It will have 21 one-bedroom units and 53 two-bedroom units.

It will also have 11 units available specifically for supporting housing for families at risk of homelessness.

Federal, state, and city agencies, along with private lenders, invested $44 million in tax credit equity, loans, and fees to deliver long-term affordability for the community.

Officials say the residences at Belvedere Place will officially open next spring.