Gov. Wes Moore visits Katherine Johnson Global Academy in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore visited Katherine Johnson Global Academy Thursday to celebrate the beginning of the school year.

Gov. Moore highlighted investments in Maryland's public education and the Statewide Coaching Program during his visit.

“I want us to have the best schools in the nation, and this back to school season we are continuing to build a world class education system here in Maryland,” said Gov. Moore. “Our administration will continue to make historic investments in our community schools, modernize the places where our students learn and make progress to fill the teacher shortage, so that every Maryland student has the tools to succeed.”

Gov. Moore met a state teacher coach hired through the Statewide Coaching Program, which aims to drive literacy and math gains, during his visit.

Maryland's budget for the 2027 fiscal year includes $10.9 million to expand the Statewide Coaching Program this school year. Literacy coaches have been deployed at 60 schools across 11 districts.

Click here to learn more about the program.