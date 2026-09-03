Maryland expands Community Compass platform to help neighborhoods access free data insights

BALTIMORE — Maryland is expanding its Community Compass platform in an effort to help community developers revitalize their own neighborhoods.

The free data platform was originally designed to help entrepreneurs create and build essential-service businesses. The expansion aims to serve the overall community development ecosystem by giving local builders and leaders data insights and information on specific locations.

Gov. Wes Moore said the platform will broaden access to information that can drive investment and growth.

"The Community Compass will level the playing field. We are putting free, easy to use data inside of the hands of our people. Insights that identify opportunities on where to invest, where to grow, and how to move fast in order to make that progress actually take place in the communities that are ready for it now and have been ready for it oftentimes not just for years but for generations."

The platform was built and relaunched as a partnership between the Maryland State Innovation Team and Anthropic, the company behind the AI chatbot Claude.

Maryland small businesses, community development organizations, and developers can click here to learn more.

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