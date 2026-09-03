Unresolved: Dundalk apartment fire 'set deliberately' which killed man in 1992

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County police are still seeking information in the death of LeGrande Dixon, who died after jumping from a third-story balcony to escape a deliberately set fire.

A fire set deliberately at a Dundalk apartment complex more than 34 years ago killed a 66-year-old man and remains unsolved, according to Baltimore County Police.

The fire broke out on Nov. 15, 1992, at a three-story apartment building on the 1600 block of Four Georges Court, just off Holabird Avenue and Merritt Boulevard. As neighbors and firefighters worked to help residents escape, two people were forced to jump from a third-story balcony, cutting through wired fencing to reach the ground.

One of those people was LeGrande Dixon. The fall seriously injured both individuals.

Neighbors acted quickly to help others escape the flames.

"It happened so fast. It was 2 or 3 kids, 2 adults, and I had a hard time getting the one adult out, so I had to grab her because she was afraid of the height," one good samaritan said.

"So I helped them down first and ran to the bedrooms, got the two girls out," another said.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set after ruling out other potential causes.

Sixteen days after the fire, Dixon died of his injuries. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Dixon's death is listed among the dozens of cold cases in Baltimore County. Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-887-3943.

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