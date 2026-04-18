Final Inviting Light installation now open in Baltimore's Station North Arts District

BALTIMORE — A vacant lot in North Baltimore has been transformed into an immersive art piece called Harmony Park.

The space is the fifth and final installation of the Inviting Light project, an effort to bring more brightness and connection to North Baltimore.

Created by artist Ekene Ijeoma, the interactive space features 11 light poles and seating stones set on top of a checkerboard pattern.

WATCH: Now open in Baltimore's Station North Arts District, the Final Inviting Light installation Final Inviting Light opens in Baltimore's Station North Arts District

"I think it's very nice, it's good," said Malia, a young girl who lives in the neighborhood. "I like the lights, and I like the seating rocks, because they're good for hanging out."

Catherine Borg, program director for Inviting Light, says this is one of the more immersive installations and the only one in a residential area.

"It's incredible to see this have gone from a rendering to a space and also see and talk with the kids and neighbors over the time period," Borg said. "Creative lighting gives an environment a sense of place, so that was the premise, to put five installations, with lighting in them, in Station North, an area that's seen its ups and downs."

It sits right next to a playground, connecting that space with the neighborhood. Local children are already encouraging others to visit the installation.

"I think they should add more!" the girls said. "Bring your whole family if you feel like it! And bring your kids because they may like the park."

They're also aiming to increase safety and community connection. Light poles are an arm's length apart, so neighbors can connect hands while connecting with the art.

Kristi Harper Neighbors holding hands at the installation

Organizers shut down Barclay Street on Friday evening to properly celebrate the new space.

"Aiming to bring some positive light, good energy, our events have brought some great energy, lots of people coming together," Borg said.

Click here to learn more about the Inviting Light installations.

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