Feds: Ex-Baltimore USPS worker stole $700k in mailed checks

BALTIMORE — For more than a year a Baltimore man working for the United States Postal Service was stealing checks in the mail.

Derrick Stewart, 34, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to federal mail theft, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors say Stewart fraudulently endorsed checks under the names of his victims before depositing them.

During a raid federal agents recovered almost 200 pieces of mail containing more than $700,000 from Stewart.

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It all happened between September 2022 and December of 2023.

Stewart now faces a minimum of two-years behind bars with a maximum sentence of 27 years.