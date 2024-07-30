Investigating internal mail theft: USPS customer believes mail carrier cashed his $3,000 check

BALTIMORE — Mail theft continues to be a problem. Thieves are targeting collection boxes, doorsteps, even postal workers - assaulting and robbing them of arrow keys used to open communal mailboxes.

Most recently though, WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii received a complaint about an alleged internal mail theft incident.

Tom Karle had been waiting several months for a check in the mail.

“And I reached out to Bay Vanguard Bank asking about my payment and they said that they had already mailed me the check. And I said, I haven't received the check. They're like, well, you definitely cashed it,” Karle said.

He then received a copy of the cleared check for $3,175.

“Somebody wrote out my name, Tom Karle, signed my name, and then wrote ‘pay to the order of Ladonna Kelly.’ And then she signed her name, and then deposited it into her personal checking account.

“Do you know Ladonna Kelly?” Sofastaii asked Karle.

“I didn't know her when it occurred, but after doing research, Googling, back searching, I found out that she was the postal carrier for this street,” Karle replied.

As soon as he found out, he contacted USPS through their website on December 23.

“They did contact me right away, very quickly. And then they told me don't do anything, wait for us to contact you,” said Karle.

His complaint was forwarded to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).

“I'd get a call once a month, or I'd follow back up with them. And one month became two months, two months became three months, then somebody was out sick, or somebody was on vacation, and then it became four months,” Karle said.

Over seven months later, he said he stopped receiving updates. However, a USPS spokesperson confirmed on July 15 that Ladonna Kelly is a current employee out of Maryland.

“And there's more than one check for me. I just can't verify them yet because some of my checks I receive are money orders,” said Karle.

Karle owns many rental units and believes some of those payments also went missing in the mail.

“I know for a fact that there's three or four other tenants that have said I have paid you your rent, and I just didn't get it,” said Karle.

Tired of waiting, Karle brought his evidence to the Harford County District Court Commissioner. Charges were filed on July 16.

WMAR-2 News contacted Ladonna Kelly by phone. She said she did not steal his check, it was given to her. She thought by Tom Karle. We asked what the money was for. She did not say, but asserted the truth will come out in court.

WMAR-2 News also reached out to Navy Federal Credit Union, the bank that cashed Karle's check. In an email, a Navy Federal spokesperson wrote:

"Signing over checks is a legal practice that still requires the payee’s endorsement. With any claims of a forged endorsement, Navy Federal thoroughly investigates the allegation and, if confirmed, works with the non-member’s financial institution to make our members whole.



Although regrettable situations like this one do occur, however infrequently, Navy Federal also works alongside relevant law enforcement authorities to pursue proper legal action, including arrest and prosecution, as we have seen occur in similar cases in this area."

And we looked into the process of investigating internal mail theft allegations. This is handled by the USPS Office of the Inspector General (USPS OIG).

In the last two years, the OIG has closed 162 investigations in Maryland, 90 related to internal mail theft.

In an email, a spokesperson for the USPS OIG wrote:

“This type of behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated and is a rare occurrence. It is important for the public we serve to know the overwhelming majority of Postal Service employees are honest, hardworking, and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in any type of criminal behavior.”

Karle knows this incident may be an anomaly, but he wants accountability for him and his tenants.

“It's just like dominoes. When the first person doesn't get paid, it all goes downhill, and eventually it hurts the person at the bottom,” said Karle.

The USPS OIG shares the results of their investigations with USPS, then it’s up to the postal service to issue any disciplinary actions.

We reached back out to find out if Ladonna Kelly's employment status has changed since charges were filed. This story will be updated once we hear back.

The court hearing for this matter is scheduled on September 12.

According to USPIS, reports of mail theft in Maryland have more than doubled since 2019 with over 5,000 reports in 2023.

To report stolen mail to USPIS, click here. Or if your complaint is related to a USPS employee, click here to file a complaint with the USPS OIG.