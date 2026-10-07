Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pros are bringing the ballroom to Baltimore in 2027

Dancing With The Stars
ABC
ABC
Dancing With The Stars
Posted

BALTIMORE — Dancing with the Stars is taking its ballroom on the road, with a stop planned in Baltimore next year.

Dancing with the Stars: Live! will perform at CFG Bank Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2027, as part of a North American tour featuring professional dancers from the television show.

The announced lineup includes Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart and Adele Zaikman.

The show's touring troupe, including Kamri Peterson, Onye Stevenson, Jaxon Willard and Carter Williams, will also join the tour.

Celebrity guest stars are expected to be announced later.

For fans hoping to get tickets early, the Mirrorball Presale begins Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. here.

The 2027 tour includes 60 scheduled performances across North America between January and April.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More News from WMAR2News.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MFM NEWSLETTER RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Sign up for Mallory's Must Reads

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR