‘Dancing with the Stars’ pros are bringing the ballroom to Baltimore in 2027

BALTIMORE — Dancing with the Stars is taking its ballroom on the road, with a stop planned in Baltimore next year.

Dancing with the Stars: Live! will perform at CFG Bank Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2027, as part of a North American tour featuring professional dancers from the television show.

The announced lineup includes Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart and Adele Zaikman.

The show's touring troupe, including Kamri Peterson, Onye Stevenson, Jaxon Willard and Carter Williams, will also join the tour.

Celebrity guest stars are expected to be announced later.

For fans hoping to get tickets early, the Mirrorball Presale begins Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. here.

The 2027 tour includes 60 scheduled performances across North America between January and April.

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