ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis will hire an executive recruitment firm to lead a national search for the next chief of the Annapolis Police Department, Mayor Jared Littmann and City Manager Yolanda L. Lewis announced.

The move builds on months of community input, the city says. In June, Littmann and Lewis named a group of residents and public safety officials to lead the Annapolis Police Chief Search Committee.

The committee learned that residents wanted deep community engagement, transparency and open communication in the next chief. While the first phase produced three finalists, candidate withdrawals and alignment challenges left the city without a path to an immediate appointment.

"I am thankful to the Committee for their long hours and hard work," Littmann said. "That work will be carried forward to the recruiters, shortening the duration of the discovery phase of this process."

The city expects to select a firm by mid-December, according to Lewis.

"For the search to be successful, it has to include the voice of residents," Lewis said. "The committee gave us the heart of what this City needs, and now a search firm can streamline the work to ensure that we find the right person for Annapolis."

Acting Annapolis Police Chief Amy Miguez will continue to lead the department as the next phase of the search gets underway.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.