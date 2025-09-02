Court denies PSEG land surveyors U.S. Marshal protection

BALTIMORE — Federal court denied PSEG's request to have U.S. Marshals accompany their agents while conducting surveys for the proposed Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project.

The judge determined marshals are not warranted at this time.

PSEG, the group working on behalf of the Piedmont Reliability Project, has encountered "threats of physical violence, obstruction and intimidation tactics," lawyers from the group wrote in federal court documents filed on August 15.

Back in June a federal judge in Maryland authorized PSEG to complete surveys against the will of property owners.

The surveys in question are part of a controversial process that could lead to a 70 mile long — 150 foot wide transmission line being built in the middle of privately owned land throughout Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick Counties.

Officials claim the power lines are required because Maryland imports 40 percent of its energy, meaning there isn't enough power currently generated to sustain the state's long-term needs.

The company admits many landowners have cooperated, some have not.

In one case, the company alleges in court documents that a resident called one of its Black security guards “monkey,” accusing him of “stealing our property, just like we stole your ancestors.”

This same resident is also accused of telling PSEG employees that he would "shoot the survey crew in the head if they did not leave."