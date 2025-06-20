Maryland landowners lose fight to block power line surveys on their properties

A federal judge has granted the Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) access to 117 properties across three Maryland counties, overriding landowners' objections to a controversial transmission line project.

Friday, a judge for the United States District Court for the District of Maryland sided with PSEG, and will allow contractors onto the properties of landowners who had previously refused them access.

PSEG is leading the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project (MPRP), a proposed power line route that is 150 feet wide and 67 miles long, spanning from Ballenger Creek Pike in Frederick County to Parkton in Baltimore County.

PSEG officially filed a court motion to gain property access on April 15.

The court determined that PSEG can conduct the studies required by the Maryland Power Plant Research Program (PPRP) as part of the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) application process.

In a 52-page ruling, District Judge Adam B. Abelson wrote that PSEG qualifies as an entity "having the power of eminent domain" within the meaning of Maryland Code, Real Property § 12-111, which allows for property access to conduct surveys.

Without completed environmental surveys, the project cannot start.

Officials claim miles of new power lines are required because Maryland imports 40 percent of its energy, meaning there isn't enough power currently generated to sustain the state's long-term needs.

In his decision, Judge Abelson prioritizes the public interest in power grid reliability over concerns regarding temporary property access.

His ruling says the studies would be minimally invasive, only allow PSEG temporary right of entry, and landowners can file claims for damage to their land or personal property as a result of the surveys.

Residents whose property would be used for this project are concerned about the potential impact on their land and livelihoods, as well as their property values.

In a Facebook post about the ruling, the group STOP MPRP, Inc. says, "Stop MPRP, Inc. stands firm. Legal teams are reviewing the ruling and considering next steps. We will continue to explore every opportunity to challenge this dangerous and unnecessary project through every available legal, legislative, and grassroots path."

Stop MPRP, Inc. is a community organization formed to represent residents, landowners, and farmers working to stop the power lines from being built on their land.

The ruling does not grant any construction rights or authorize PSEG to begin building the transmission line. The temporary access is solely for the purpose of conducting studies required by the PPRP as part of the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) application process.

PSEG has until September 1, 2026, to acquire all necessary permits, with PJM Interconnection requiring the entire 67-mile high-voltage transmission line to be completed, tested, and fully operational by June 1, 2027.

Property owners wishing to speak with PSEG can call 833-451-6777.