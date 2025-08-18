PSEG land surveyors beg judge for U.S. Marshal protection amid alleged threats from private property owners

BALTIMORE — PSEG Renewable Transmission, the group working on behalf of the Piedmont Reliability Project wants US Marshals to accompany them while conducting land surveys on several private properties.

"The Company has encountered threats of physical violence, obstruction, and intimidation tactics at six properties where it has attempted to conduct surveys," lawyers for PSEG wrote in federal court documents filed on August 15.

Back in June a federal judge in Maryland authorized PSEG to complete surveys against the will of property owners.

The surveys in question are part of a controversial process that could lead to a 70 mile long — 150 foot wide transmission line being built in the middle of privately owned land throughout Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick Counties.

Officials claim the power lines are required because Maryland imports 40 percent of its energy, meaning there isn't enough power currently generated to sustain the state's long-term needs.

Hundreds of property owners, however, have strongly opposed the project raising various concerns including eminent domain.

While the company admits many landowners have cooperated with the court order granting land access, some have not.

In one case, the company alleges in court documents that a resident called one of its Black security guards “monkey,” accusing him of “stealing our property, just like we stole your ancestors.”

This same resident is also accused of telling PSEG employees that he would "shoot the survey crew in the head if they did not leave."

Another property owner previously sent a threatening letter to a PSEG agent's personal home address, allegedly stating "You should note that in many communities in Northern Baltimore and Carroll Counties, there is a “shoot first, ask questions later” attitude. This is not a threat; I’m just giving you a heads up - a courtesy most local homeowners would not provide."

A third property owner allegedly called a PSEG employee, threatening to have dogs attack whichever agents enter onto his property.

Several similar threats have been posted across social media, according to the company.

Despite the court's order allowing land access, PSEG says it cannot complete the surveys, without putting its employees safety at risk.

They claim local law enforcement is refusing to help.

"Sheriffs offices in Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick Counties issued public statements indicating their offices would not enforce any court order permitting the Company to survey private property," PSEG alleges in court documents.

Back in April WMAR-2 News reported on Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees vowing to not enforce any civil court order allowing PSEG onto private property.

At the time, PSEG told us they had not reached out to any law enforcement agency to accompany them while reaching out to land owners.

Based off these recent court filings, it appears the company's positions has indeed changed, as they're now seeking the help of U.S. Marshals.

The judge has yet to rule on their request.