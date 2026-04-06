Conflicting accounts emerge after Highlandtown ICE encounter leaves a man and two agents hospitalized

BALTIMORE — On Thursday morning, 32-year-old Ever Alvarenga Rios was seriously injured after an encounter with ICE agents on Haven Street in Highlandtown.

His representation, the Eldridge Crandell Law Firm, says ICE agents "violently rear-ended" his vehicle while he was on the way to work.

Since the accident, Rios has been hospitalized in ICE custody, sustaining injuries to the head, chest, back, and hands.

The two officers involved in the arrest are hospitalized as well.

Rios has been trying to acquire permanent citizenship through the legal system.

Adam Crandell of the Eldridge Crandell Law Firm, who represents Rios, had this to say:

"I think this is probably the most egregious case that I've seen in terms of causing physical bodily injury to the person involved. It's disturbing, to say the least, that this is how ICE appears to be choosing to interact."

On Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a statement which is sharp contrast to what Rios' representation is saying.

In the statement, DHS says Rios was trying to evade arrest as ICE was pursuing him, and he "chose to dangerously evade arrest—endangering himself, law enforcement, and the general public."

The statement goes on to say Rios is an illegal alien from Honduras with a final order of removal from a judge.

From the perspective of DHS, the 32-year-old didn't comply with authorities during a traffic stop, proceeded to drive recklessly, caused a multi-car pileup, and then attempted to flee the scene on foot.

“This illegal alien broke our laws, resisted arrest, sent two ICE law enforcement officers to the hospital, and endangered the general public. Thankfully, both our officers are expected to make a full recovery,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis.

“This dangerous attempt to resist arrest comes after sanctuary politicians have encouraged illegal aliens to evade arrest by hosting webinars instructing illegal aliens how to avoid being caught. Sanctuary politicians must stop encouraging this reckless behavior that endangers illegal aliens, our officers, and the public.”

