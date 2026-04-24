Community baby shower offers free resources and baby supplies

BALTIMORE — A free community baby shower at Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital in Baltimore is showering families with much-needed support.

Today's event offers items for new and expecting parents, including baby clothing, diapers, wipes, bottles, and even larger necessities like car seats and breast pumps.

Rachel Rothwell, a high-risk maternal health social worker at Saint Agnes, says the event gives mom and baby a strong start.

“A lot of our families unfortunately don’t always have the funding to purchase things ahead of time,” Rothwell said. “I work with a lot of families and moms who are having some unstable housing or financial issues, so being able to provide these items really helps relieve some of that stress.”

Many of the items have been donated by hospital staff, along with contributions from friends, family members, and even former patients who wanted to give back.

"I'm always really thankful to be a part of that because everybody is so appreciative and usually they're so surprised that there's so much stuff that we can give them and offer," Rothwell said.

Beyond physical supplies, the event also connects families with additional support and education. Attendees can meet with doulas, participate in exercise demonstrations focused on safe pregnancy, and enter in raffles.

"We really saw a need for families having baby supplies and also a lot of our moms don't really get to have their own baby showers," Rothwell said.

The hospital is partnering with Maryland Physicians Care to hold the event. Organizers say the event is designed to make sure parents feel more prepared and supported as they welcome a new baby.

The free community baby shower runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Saint Agnes Hospital’s Alagia Auditorium, located at 900 S. Caton Avenue.

No registration is required, and the event is open to the public.