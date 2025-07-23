City widens violence reduction strategy to South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the expansion of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS) to South Baltimore, marking the program's growth to five of the city's nine police districts.

"If we're going to be frank and honest, Brooklyn, Curtis Bay, Cherry Hill, all of South Baltimore have been ignored for many, many decades," Scott said at a Wednesday news conference.

The GVRS brings together police, prosecutors, and violence intervention groups to focus on individuals at the highest risk of involvement in violent crime. According to the mayor, the program has been involved in more than 400 arrests and connected over 250 people with services.

"Earlier this year we were in Curtis Bay, our law enforcement partners took down a violent group in South Baltimore that was identified first through GVRS in the western district," Scott explained.

"Expanding to this area allows us to begin investigations here that will help reduce violence not just in South Baltimore but citywide. But as you all know, making our city safer isn't just about reducing crime, it's about increasing opportunity," he added.

The announcement comes as Baltimore Police reported a 22% drop in homicides and a 19% decrease in nonfatal shootings compared to this time last year.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley called the strategy's expansion a "milestone" during Wednesday's news conference.

"This is a continuation of our focused, coordinated and intelligence driven efforts that are driving significant reductions of homicide and nonfatal shootings, but in almost every other crime category as well," Worley said.

The program has shown success stories, including Jaylen, a GVRS participant who credits the program with turning his life around. After receiving mentorship through the program, Jaylen earned a CDL and is now pursuing an interest in plumbing.

"I know how to deal with conflict and I have a better relationship with my family. I have just learned Job Corps is taking me back - my goal is to pick up where I left off at," Jaylen said at the Wednesday news event.

Despite these improvements, a recent U.S. News and World Report ranking placed Baltimore among the most dangerous places to live in the United States, based on FBI data on murders and property crimes per 100,000 people.

The mayor thanked the city's federal delegation for a $1.2 million earmark in the next fiscal year to further expand the strategy.

