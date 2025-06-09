Baltimore healthcare leaders report 52% drop in gunshot wounds as city marks violence awareness month

BALTIMORE — Baltimore healthcare leaders are teaming up with city officials to combat gun violence as the city marks National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Since 2020, LifeBridge Health has seen a 52-percent drop in gunshot wound admissions at Sinai Hospital. The hospital credits that success to prevention efforts and collaboration with the mayor, community groups, and law enforcement.

"Here's the bottom line—gun violence is preventable, and if you have a gun, lock it up, keep it away from your kids there that that those are the little things that can happen to prevent those terrible tragedies from going on there. Prevention starts with action today, right here, right now, something as simple as locking up a firearm," said Adam Rosenberg, Executive Director of Center for Hope and Vice President of Violence Intervention and Prevention at LifeBridge Health.

This summer, the initiative includes free gun lock giveaways and violence prevention resource fairs across the city. Healthcare leaders from Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland have also pledged to join the effort.

Baltimore as a whole has seen a decline in homicides since the start of the decade. The mayor says Baltimore has seen a 22 percent reduction in homicides so far this year—the lowest number at this point in recorded history.

Despite this progress, healthcare leaders warn that policy and funding decisions in Washington could reverse these gains.

