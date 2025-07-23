Report: Baltimore ranked among top most dangerous places to live in the U.S.

BALTIMORE — While Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott and the Police Department continue touting a reduction in gun violence, Charm City once again finds itself listed among the most dangerous places in the United States.

U.S. News & World Report just listed Baltimore number four in that category behind Memphis, Tennessee, Oakland, California, and St. Louis Missouri.

The rankings are based on FBI data that tracks the number of murders and property crime per 100,000 city residents.

To configure their list, U.S. News & World Report utilizes a methodology weighing various aspects including Quality of Life (Education, Healthcare, Air/Environment, Economy and Infrastructure), Affordability & Cost of Living, Desirability (Crime, Culture, and Commuter services), Job Markets (Unemployment Rate and Median Household Income) , and Net Migration (population of people moving in or away).

U.S. News & World Report isn't the only outlet placing Baltimore in the danger zone.

Numbeo’s mid-year 2025 Crime Index has Baltimore third behind only Memphis and Detroit, Michigan.

On July 1 Baltimore Police reported 22 and 19 percent decreases in homicides and non-fatal shootings in 2025 versus this time in last year.

Despite that, in just over four hours late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, six people were shot across the City in four separate incidents.

Two of those victims, a man and woman, died.

Both were discovered shot to death in the streets of Southwest Baltimore, only 40 minutes apart and blocks away from one another.

Investigators told WMAR-2 News it's too early to tell if the incidents were related.