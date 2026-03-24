City Council unanimously passes bill that limits ICE cooperation

BALTIMORE — A newly-passed bill limits cooperation between ICE and city agencies, including the Baltimore Police Department.

The latter marks a historic first for the city, which used to have to seek state approval for any policy changes within the law enforcement agency.

City Council unanimously voted for the “Safe Cities and Communities Act”, with one member absent. It passed through both second and third reader at Monday night’s meeting. This, less than two weeks after it was discussed during a public safety meeting.

Baltimore City Council passes bill to limit ICE enforcement Baltimore City Council passes bill to limit ICE enforcement

“The more that we can fight back with all of the legal tools that we have as a city, and [for] residents to be able to say: ‘You’re just not welcome here.' I think will make a big difference,” District 14 Councilwoman Odette Ramos, a main bill sponsor, said.

Councilmembers Mark Parker, District 1, and Paris Gray, District 8, also were main sponsors.

City leaders made quick work to pass the bill, making only minor concessions, including the removal of a requirement of police to ask ICE agents to remove their masks to verify identities.

"Police department asked us to take that out, and part of it is that the state is taking care of that and the state really has the jurisdiction on that," Ramos explained.

The bill's passage comes as concern looms about a potential local surge in ICE enforcement.

Ramos, the first Hispanic woman elected to council, says it’s important to get ready if that is the case.

“ICE is already here,” Ramos said. “It’s very personal for me. Seeing my community profiled and basically snatched from their families and helping mothers try to figure out how to pick up from when they’re separated from their kids or their husband, it’s just really horrible that any community would go through this.”

The bill prevents ICE from entering non-public sections of city buildings, and requires agencies to develop protocols for dealing with ICE agents. This includes banning them from sharing any data with immigration officials.

Legislation also clarifies that Baltimore Police, which already has a policy that includes non-cooperation with ICE unless legally mandated, will also be required to film interactions with ICE on body camera, verify agents’ credentials and de-escalate situations.

City leaders say believe it sends a clear message to the federal government.

“We do not need you to assist with our efforts to keep this city safe,” Council President Zeke Cohen said.

Now, Ramos is hopeful that non-city agencies will follow suit.

“We want businesses and non-profits, and others, hospitals, churches that interact with our residents no matter who they are, what color they are or what language they speak to have these same protocols,” Ramos said.

She says the city is working with small businesses and larger institutions to make that a reality.

The bill awaits the mayor’s signature, before it takes immediate effect.