BALTIMORE, Md. — Just when it looked like things were over for this decades-old neighborhood staple in Northeast Baltimore, they found a way to keep the doors open.

'Carry on the legacy': Erdman Animal Hospital to continue serving Baltimore city with new business : Erdman Animal Hospital to continue serving Baltimore city with new business

"I decided I'd work maybe two to three days a month, sort of for a slow closure; it'll be a little more gentle on the chronically ill patients," said Dr. Lance Keil, owner.

His son came up with an idea for the place their family has run since 1957 to stay open: have the veterinary technicians run a new business.

"It was him that mentioned what about opening a boarding facility," said Alexis Posey, vet tech and soon-to-be part owner. "So now we're waiting for the LLC to come back and we would like to be open by July."

This way, Dr. Keil can still come by and do more serious cases, and the vet techs can still do vaccinations for clients while running the boarding facility at a low cost.

"Try to be a reasonable price for people in this area," said Dana Harrell, vet tech and soon-to-be part owner. "Good care, affordable."

They received a lot of love and support over the past month after announcing their departure. They say people are grateful they're staying open, even offering to volunteer.

"It makes me feel good, it was sort of emotional to think I had to just close the place," said Dr. Keil. "It'll be nice to see them carry on the legacy."