Erdman Animal Hospital announces closure after half-a-century in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Erdman Animal Hospital's been in business for half-a-century.

On Tuesday night, they sadly announced their upcoming closure.

In a Facebook message to customers and the Northeast Baltimore community, owner, Dr. Lance P. Keil, said the "demands of running a three-doctor practice and keeping up with the needs of our patients and clients have become significant."

Keil suggested a challenge in hiring new veterinarians, indicating that attempts to find a permanent replacement were unsuccessful.

"Caring for your animals has been an incredibly meaningful part of my life, and I am deeply grateful for the trust you have placed in me over the years," said Keil. "However, I have reached a point where I must prioritize my quality of life, my health and begin a new chapter."

According to the hospital's website, Keil took over the business many years ago from his father and original owner, Dr. John Keil.

The hospital's last day will be May 28.

Pet parents needing copies of medical records should email EAH3233@AOL.COM.