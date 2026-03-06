Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford volunteers, donates $1,000 to Baltimore veterans shelter

BALTIMORE — Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford volunteered at the Baltimore Station, helping make and serve lunch to veterans in need. Benford also donated $1,000 to the organization.

Benford, who grew up in Randallstown, said events like this are important to give love back to the community.

"I want people to understand that like it don't matter where you come from, how you were raised, what you have right now, what you don't have, that I'm gonna serve someone, I'm gonna give my best to get show them love, to build a relationship with them, it feeds the soul," Benford said.

Benford also founded the nonprofit 47 Hearts, which aims to help people and families facing homelessness, foster care challenges, food insecurity, and youth development needs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.