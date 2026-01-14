BPD releases body cam footage from three separate police shootings

BALTIMORE — On Monday, the Baltimore City Police Department released body camera footage from three separate police-involved shootings that occurred between October 2025 and January 2026.

Warning: These videos contain graphic content that may be disturbing to viewers. Discretion is advised.

No fatalities occurred in any of the shootings involving people, though a dog was killed during an October 26, 2025 incident.

FIRST INCIDENT: DOG SHOOTING

Officers responded to the 900 block of Paul Street for reports of an animal bite.

The body camera footage shows Officer Latesha Holton's perspective as she watches Sergeant Jaamal Johnson speak with the dog's owner, a 33-year-old man, through his door.

Throughout the video, the owner can be heard yelling "stop it" while the dog growls aggressively in the background. Moments later, loud thumping sounds are heard along with the owner shouting "get off me."

The owner emerged from the home with the dog still attacking him. Sergeant Johnson opened fire at the dog, followed by Officer Holton.

The owner sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and multiple bite marks. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

SECOND INCIDENT: TRAFFIC STOP SHOOTING

The second shooting occurred December 16, 2025, in West Baltimore.

Surveillance footage shows a group of men believed to be involved in drug activity near North Charles Street and East 21st Street. Two men entered a vehicle and left the area, prompting officers to attempt a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Lanvale Street.

During the stop, the driver, 37-year-old Devin Thomas, attempted to flee, causing officers to discharge their weapons. The passenger, 61-year-old Andrew Brown, fell from the car as it drifted in reverse.

The involved officers were Anthony Bennett (five-year veteran), Austin Gutridge (12-year veteran), and Jacob Redding (four-year veteran).

Body camera footage from Officer Gutridge shows Thomas reversing into a gate in an attempt to flee. He then reversed again before stopping and exiting the vehicle, yelling "I'm shot."

Thomas was taken into custody and given medical aid by officers until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a local hospital, later released, and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

THIRD INCIDENT: DRAGGING INCIDENT

The final incident occurred January 7, 2026, in the 300 block of West Franklin Street.

Body camera footage from Officer Rayon Lawrence, a two-year veteran, shows him conducting a traffic stop. He informed the driver, 29-year-old Marquise Wells, that his vehicle registration was suspended.

Wells explained it was his girlfriend's car and provided his license and registration. When Officer Lawrence asked about weapons or drugs in the vehicle, Wells denied having any.

After checking Wells' documentation, Officer Lawrence returned to warn that driving without proper registration would result in the vehicle being towed. Wells thanked the officer and believed the stop was over until Officer Lawrence noticed an object on his waistband.

When questioned about the item, Wells replied, "nothing."

"That is not nothing. What is that?" Officer Lawrence asked.

After some discussion, Officer Lawrence told Wells he would reach in to check what it was. As the officer reached in, Wells accelerated, dragging Officer Lawrence.

Officer Lawrence fired at least one shot while being dragged before falling to the ground. He sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital before being released.

Wells drove himself to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound. After his release, he was interviewed by detectives and charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and additional charges.