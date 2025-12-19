Baltimore Police identify officers, suspects in West Baltimore police shooting

BALTIMORE — The police officers and suspects involved in a shooting in West Baltimore on Tuesday night have been identified.

The officers involved have been identified as Officer Anthony Bennett, a five-year veteran; Officer Austin Gutridge, a 12-year veteran; and Officer Jacob Redding, a four-year veteran.

Officials say all three officers are assigned to the Operations Bureau, Eastern District Action Team.

The suspects are identified as 37-year-old Devin Thomas and 61-year-old Andrew Brown.

According to police, at 7:57 p.m., detectives monitoring CCTV cameras observed suspected narcotics activity in the area of North Charles Street and East 21st Street.

Officers arrived and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to be involved in the activity.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, prompting a police pursuit that ended in a dead-end alley in the 500 block of West Lanvale Street.

The officers exited their vehicles and approached the car on foot, ordering Thomas, who was driving, and Brown, who was a passenger, to show their hands.

Thomas then allegedly reversed toward one officer and crashed into a fence. He then accelerated again toward the officer, prompting all three officers to fire their weapons at the vehicle.

Brown fell from the car while it was drifting in reverse. Thomas then exited the vehicle and laid on the ground.

Both Thomas and Brown were handcuffed. Police rendered aid to Thomas after he was struck by gunfire until medical personnel arrived.

Police say Thomas was taken to a local hospital and has since been released. Officers later arrested Thomas and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Two firearms and narcotics were found in Thomas' vehicle during a subsequent search.

The incident remains under investigation.