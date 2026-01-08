Man flees after being shot by a Baltimore Police officer during Wednesday night traffic stop

BALTIMORE — A man flees after being shot by a Baltimore Police officer during a Wednesday evening traffic stop.

The driver was reportedly pulled over on W. Franklin Street in Mount Vernon for displaying a suspended license plate.

As officers approached the car, they reportedly noticed a handgun in the driver's waistband.

The driver was ordered to place their hands on the steering wheel, but instead drove off allegedly dragging an officer with them.

That prompted the officer to fire their weapon striking the driver.

Video from the scene BPD officer shoots driver after allegedly being dragged in Mount Vernon

The driver continued fleeing, driving themselves to the hospital where they were arrested.

Police say the officer sustained minor injuries.

Names of the suspect and officer were not immediately released.