Police shoot, kill dog after it repeatedly attacks owner in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police shot and killed a dog which repeatedly attacked its owner in the 900 block of St. Paul Street on Sunday afternoon.

The owner, a 33-year-old man, was also wounded in the leg during the incident and is in stable condition at a local hospital.

According to authorities, police arrived the owner's home around 4:44 p.m. after receiving a call about an animal bite. Speaking through his front door, the man told officers his dog was being aggressive and had bitten him.

When officers asked the owner to isolate the dog in another room, his attempt to restrain the animal failed. The dog attacked the man again, and although he was able to get out of the residence, the animal continued attacking him outside.

Officers then shot and killed the dog. The owner suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

The Baltimore Police Department's Special Investigations Response Team (SIRT) is investigating. The department has activated its Public Release of Critical Incident Recordings Policy.